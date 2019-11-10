Tennessee and Kentucky. A few afternoon thunderstorms will

occur across far southeastern Texas and southern Louisiana.

Some freezing rain will occur across western Oklahoma and

far northwestern Texas. An upper-level disturbance will

bring a few flurries to northern Minnesota. Farther west,

high pressure will broing dry weather to much of the

Rockies as well as from Washington and Oregon southward

across California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 91 at Palm Springs, CA

National Low Sunday 3 at Warroad, MN

