Tennessee and Kentucky. A few afternoon thunderstorms will
occur across far southeastern Texas and southern Louisiana.
Some freezing rain will occur across western Oklahoma and
far northwestern Texas. An upper-level disturbance will
bring a few flurries to northern Minnesota. Farther west,
high pressure will broing dry weather to much of the
Rockies as well as from Washington and Oregon southward
across California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 91 at Palm Springs, CA
National Low Sunday 3 at Warroad, MN
