Texas into southern Ohio and western Pennsylvania.
Meanwhile, high pressure building into the northern and
central Plains will usher in the next round of Arctic air.
Temperatures are expected to be between 15 and 25 degrees
below normal for mid-November. Across the Southeast, dry
conditions will prevail with seasonal temperatures. Another
area of high pressure will remain steadfast over the West.
Dry and warm conditions will continue across the region.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 92 at Palm Springs, CA
National Low Sunday -3 at Turner, MT
_____
