flurries. Farther south, rain will stretch from eastern

North Carolina to the Gulf Coast. Overall, rainfall will

occur in much of the region bringing relief from the

lingering drought conditions. Behind the wet weather, Arctic

air will filter into the Great Lakes and Tennessee Valley.

The cold air moving over the warmer lakes will create

lake-effect snow, and it will pile up in areas downwind. Dry

weather will persist for the Rockies and Southwest as a few

rain showers reach western Washington and Oregon.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 93 at Palm Springs, CA

National Low Monday -30 at Rudyard, MT

