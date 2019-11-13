bring clouds and showers to parts of central and South
Florida. Snow showers will linger in the wake of the recent
snowstorm over northern New England. As an Alberta clipper
storm presses eastward over the North Central states, a
swath of light snow and flurries will shift from the
northern Plains to the western Great Lakes region. Farther
south, cold rain showers are forecast to gather over South
Texas. Mild to warm conditions are in store for most areas
west of the Rockies with dry weather in most places.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 90 at Thermal, CA
National Low Tuesday -16 at Cotton, MN
