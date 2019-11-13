bring clouds and showers to parts of central and South

Florida. Snow showers will linger in the wake of the recent

snowstorm over northern New England. As an Alberta clipper

storm presses eastward over the North Central states, a

swath of light snow and flurries will shift from the

northern Plains to the western Great Lakes region. Farther

south, cold rain showers are forecast to gather over South

AD

Texas. Mild to warm conditions are in store for most areas

west of the Rockies with dry weather in most places.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 90 at Thermal, CA

National Low Tuesday -16 at Cotton, MN

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD