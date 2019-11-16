the day progresses. However, rain, wind and surf will build
northward along the mid-Atlantic coast as the weekend
continues. A fresh dose of Arctic air will keep much of the
Northeast and Great Lakes cold. Temperatures are forecast to
rebound farther west over the Mississippi Valley and Plains.
A weak storm with rain and snow showers will pester the
northern High Plains. Much of the West is expected to be dry
and sunny although gusty winds will raise the wildfire
danger over California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 88 at Picacho Peak, AZ
National Low Friday 2 at Yellowstone N.P., WY
