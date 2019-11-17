is in store for Florida. Elsewhere, a warm front will bring

a couple of showers to the Upper Midwest, while a few snow

showers will occur across northern Michigan. Dry weather is

in store for the Ohio Valley as well as across the southern

Plains. Farther west, high pressure will bring dry weather

to the Rockies, while a cold front will bring afternoon

AD

rain to the Pacific Northwest coast. Dry weather is in

store for the Southwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 93 at Camarillo, CA

National Low Sunday -9 at Saranac Lake, NY

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD