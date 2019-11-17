is in store for Florida. Elsewhere, a warm front will bring
a couple of showers to the Upper Midwest, while a few snow
showers will occur across northern Michigan. Dry weather is
in store for the Ohio Valley as well as across the southern
Plains. Farther west, high pressure will bring dry weather
to the Rockies, while a cold front will bring afternoon
rain to the Pacific Northwest coast. Dry weather is in
store for the Southwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 93 at Camarillo, CA
National Low Sunday -9 at Saranac Lake, NY
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.