New England. A few snow showers will accompany colder air

shifting across the Great Lakes. Spotty rain and snow

showers will also progress across the northern Plains while

some rain showers pester the Carolinas. Some rain will

arrive in the Pacific Northwest later in the day. Dry

weather will be in place across the rest of the nation.

Lower temperatures will remain across the Southeast. Milder

air will work into the Plains, while warmth continues to

prevail across much of the West.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 96 at Santee, CA

National Low Sunday -9 at Saranac Lake, NY

