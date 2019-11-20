be 20-40 degrees Fahrenheit higher than that of a week ago.

Meanwhile, a storm will bring much-needed, drenching rain to

a large part of the Southwest states, including Southern

California. In a few cases, too much rain may fall and lead

to flash flooding and mudslides, especially in recent burn

scar locations. Snow will be limited to the high country

during the day, but snow levels will dip to valley areas in

the Great Basin at night. Farther north, snow is in store

for the northern Rockies and High Plains. Winds will kick up

over Northern California. The Northwest will be dry.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 92 at Fallbrook, CA

National Low Tuesday 9 at Angel Fire, NM

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather

