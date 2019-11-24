Tennessee Valleys, while an area of low pressure will bring
periods of snow to northern North Dakota and northern
Minnesota. Dry weather is in store for the central Plains.
Farther west, a storm developing over the central Rockies
will bring snow to Idaho, southern Montana, Wyoming, Utah
and northern Colorado. Scattered showers will occur across
western Washington and western Oregon, whil dry weather is
in store for Southern California and Arizona.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 85 at Marathon, FL
National Low Sunday -12 at Antero Reservoir, CO
