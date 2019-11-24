Tennessee Valleys, while an area of low pressure will bring

periods of snow to northern North Dakota and northern

Minnesota. Dry weather is in store for the central Plains.

Farther west, a storm developing over the central Rockies

will bring snow to Idaho, southern Montana, Wyoming, Utah

and northern Colorado. Scattered showers will occur across

western Washington and western Oregon, whil dry weather is

in store for Southern California and Arizona.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 85 at Marathon, FL

National Low Sunday -12 at Antero Reservoir, CO

