creating gusty winds that will produce blizzard conditions

for some. On the southern side of the storm, thunderstorms

will develop from Missouri and southern Illinois to the

Louisiana Gulf coast. Elsewhere, it will be dry along the

Eastern Seaboard with above-normal temperatures for many.

Snow will wind down for interior parts of the West; however,

a new storm approaching southern Oregon will bring rain and

snow to western Oregon and Northern California by the end of

the day.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 91 at Carrizo Springs, TX

National Low Monday -1 at Gothic, CO

