creating gusty winds that will produce blizzard conditions
for some. On the southern side of the storm, thunderstorms
will develop from Missouri and southern Illinois to the
Louisiana Gulf coast. Elsewhere, it will be dry along the
Eastern Seaboard with above-normal temperatures for many.
Snow will wind down for interior parts of the West; however,
a new storm approaching southern Oregon will bring rain and
snow to western Oregon and Northern California by the end of
the day.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 91 at Carrizo Springs, TX
National Low Monday -1 at Gothic, CO
