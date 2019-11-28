Expect rain to soak areas from the southern Plains to the
deserts and much of California. Locally severe thunderstorms
can erupt late in the day from eastern Texas to southern
Missouri. Snow and ice will break out over the central
Plains as areas of heavy snow extend from Montana to
Colorado, northern New Mexico, northern Arizona and the
mountains of California. Up to a few feet of snow can fall
from the storm into the end of the week. The storm will turn
toward the Midwest Friday then the Northeast this weekend.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 86 at Key West, FL
National Low Wednesday -16 at Laramie, WY
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.