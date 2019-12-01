The Nation’s Weather for Monday, December 2, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm system will bring periods of snow to Pennsylvania,

New York, Vermont and New Hampshire tomorrow, while rain

will change to snow across southern New England. A couple

of afternoon showers will occur across Maryland and

Virginia, while dry weather is in store for the Southeast

and along the Gulf Coast. Elsewhere, a few snow showers

will occur across Ohio, while high pressure will bring dry

weather to much of the Plains. Farther west, an area of low

pressure off the California coast will bring occasional

rain to central California, while a mix of rain and snow

showers will occur across northern Nevada and southern

Idaho. Dry weather is in store for Washington as well as

across the Southwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 85 at Miami, FL

National Low Sunday -19 at Boulder, WY

