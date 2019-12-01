and along the Gulf Coast. Elsewhere, a few snow showers

will occur across Ohio, while high pressure will bring dry

weather to much of the Plains. Farther west, an area of low

pressure off the California coast will bring occasional

rain to central California, while a mix of rain and snow

showers will occur across northern Nevada and southern

AD

Idaho. Dry weather is in store for Washington as well as

across the Southwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 85 at Miami, FL

National Low Sunday -19 at Boulder, WY

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD