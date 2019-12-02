and southern Appalachians. Much of the balance of the

eastern two-thirds of the nation, as well as much of the

Southwest will be dry. Chilly air will extend to most areas

east of the Rockies. Meanwhile, a storm will continue to

bring heavy rain with heavy mountain snow to Northern

California. The storm will bring several inches of rain to

the lower elevations and several feet of snow to the high

country. Some snow will also extend inland over part of the

interior West.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 85 at Miami, FL

National Low Sunday -19 at Boulder, WY

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather

