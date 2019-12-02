and southern Appalachians. Much of the balance of the
eastern two-thirds of the nation, as well as much of the
Southwest will be dry. Chilly air will extend to most areas
east of the Rockies. Meanwhile, a storm will continue to
bring heavy rain with heavy mountain snow to Northern
California. The storm will bring several inches of rain to
the lower elevations and several feet of snow to the high
country. Some snow will also extend inland over part of the
interior West.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 85 at Miami, FL
National Low Sunday -19 at Boulder, WY
