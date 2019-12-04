northern Plains into the Southeast. This will be combined
with breezy conditions from the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley
through the mid-Atlantic. Mild and dry weather will prevail
across the central and southern Plains. Rain and mountain
snow will push into the Southwest as well as western
Washington. The heaviest rain will fall along the Central
and Southern California coast and can lead to travel delays
due to localized flash flooding and perhaps mudslides.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 84 at Dryden, TX
National Low Tuesday -4 at Stanley, ID
