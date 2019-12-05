of snow to the upper Great Lakes. Most areas from the

Atlantic coast to the Mississippi Valley and Plains can

expect dry weather and at least partial sunshine. Expect

temperatures to bounce back to average or slightly

above-average levels in the South. The storm that hit

Southern California on Wednesday will produce snow over the

central Rockies and rain showers farther south over the

interior Southwest today. Snow will dot the northern

Rockies, while much of the Pacific coast can expect a dry

day.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 84 at Falfurrias, TX

National Low Wednesday -11 at Daniel, WY

_____

