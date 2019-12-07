Meanwhile, clouds and showers are expected to linger over

part of the Deep South. While the interior Southwest stays

dry with partial sunshine, a major storm will push onshore

over Northern California. Expect drenching rain to extend

from Northern California to Washington state with snow over

the passes. Enough rain can fall in Northern California to

trigger a few mudslides and isolated flash flooding. Some

rain will reach Southern California with rain and mountain

snow to extend inland over the West.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 85 at Reserve, LA

National Low Friday -5 at Grand Forks, ND

