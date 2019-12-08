Ahead of this storm, a push of mild air will warm up the
central and southern Plains as well as the Southeast, while
a chill holds over parts of the Northeast. Despite the
temperature contrast, the eastern half of the country will
stay mostly dry. The exception will be across the Gulf
Coast, where a few showers are possible in western Florida
and southern Alabama. Some moisture will also stream in from
the Atlantic Ocean to the coast of North Carolina, producing
a couple of showers.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 83 at Hollywood, FL
National Low Saturday -4 at Daniel, WY
_____
