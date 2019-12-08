Ahead of this storm, a push of mild air will warm up the

central and southern Plains as well as the Southeast, while

a chill holds over parts of the Northeast. Despite the

temperature contrast, the eastern half of the country will

stay mostly dry. The exception will be across the Gulf

Coast, where a few showers are possible in western Florida

and southern Alabama. Some moisture will also stream in from

the Atlantic Ocean to the coast of North Carolina, producing

a couple of showers.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 83 at Hollywood, FL

National Low Saturday -4 at Daniel, WY

