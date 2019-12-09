southern New England. Snow will develop on the backside of
the low pressure system in the western Great Lakes and parts
of the northern Plains. Some of the activity will stretch
into the Carolinas and lower Mississippi Valley to go along
with above-average temperatures. A weak frontal boundary
will allow for snow showers to develop over eastern Montana,
North and South Dakota. Rain and mountain snow is forecast
to to impact Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado. High pressure
is inching closer to the West Coast.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 83 at Fort Myers, FL
National Low Sunday -11 at Saranac Lake, NY
