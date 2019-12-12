through the Gulf coast. As an Alberta clipper storm moves

along, light to moderate snow with slippery travel will

extend from the northern Plains early on to the upper Great

Lakes region later in the day. Rain is forecast to linger

and intensify over the Gulf of Mexico and wait for a storm

to move out and affect much of the Eastern states from

Friday to this weekend. Much of the balance of the Plains

AD

and Southwest can expect sunshine. Meanwhile, a series of

storms will produce coastal and low-elevation rain and

AD

mountain snow from the Northwest to the northern Rockies.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 90 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Wednesday -30 at Brimson, MN

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD