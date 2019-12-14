southwestward to the southern Appalachians and part of the

Ohio Valley. However, as colder air moves in, snow showers

will occur over the Midwest with a change to snow on the

western slopes of the central Appalachians later on. Showers

will dampen South Florida. Much of the Plains will have a

dry day. Meanwhile, an area of snow will gather over the

Rockies. The snow is forecast to become heavy in parts of

Colorado and northern New Mexico at night. While rain

dampens the coastal Northwest, the Southwest will be dry.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 86 at Del Rio, TX

National Low Friday -13 at Ashland, WI

