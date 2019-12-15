will occur across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Some

of these storms will be capable of producing flooding

rainfall and damaging wind gusts. Elsewhere, dry weather is

in store from the Great Lakes as well as the northern

Plains. Farther west, a few morning snow showers will occur

across Colorado, while a cold front will bring a couple of

showers to the Washington coast. Dry weather is in store

for the Southwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 91 at Falfurrias, TX

National Low Sunday -33 at Bigfork, MN

