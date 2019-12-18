Florida. Most areas from the Southeastern states to the

Mississippi Valley, Plains, Intermountain West and the

Southwest can expect dry weather and at least partial

sunshine. As the leading edge of moisture from the Pacific

Ocean arrives, rain will begin to soak areas along the coast

from Northern California to Oregon and Washington. This rain

AD

can intensify as an atmospheric river develops and extends

from the tropical Pacific on Thursday.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 88 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Tuesday -34 at Waverly, CO

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD