Florida. Most areas from the Southeastern states to the
Mississippi Valley, Plains, Intermountain West and the
Southwest can expect dry weather and at least partial
sunshine. As the leading edge of moisture from the Pacific
Ocean arrives, rain will begin to soak areas along the coast
from Northern California to Oregon and Washington. This rain
can intensify as an atmospheric river develops and extends
from the tropical Pacific on Thursday.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 88 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Tuesday -34 at Waverly, CO
_____
