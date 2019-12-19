linger over South Florida, while showers erupt later in the
day over Texas as a storm forms over the Gulf of Mexico.
Otherwise, most areas from the Atlantic coast to the Rockies
and Southwest can expect dry and sunny weather. Meanwhile, a
firehose of moisture will point at Washington, Oregon and
part of Northern California. Heavy low-elevation rain and
heavy mountain snow will result. Enough rain can fall to
cause flash flooding and mudslides. Snow will hover near
pass levels in the Washington Cascades. The high country of
the Cascades can expect up to a few feet of snow.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 80 at Key West, FL
National Low Wednesday -38 at Ely, MN
