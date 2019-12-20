dry weather from the southeastern Atlantic coast through the

Southwest. For most of this region, it will not only be dry,

but temperatures will be at or above normal in the

afternoon. Farther south, moisture in the Gulf of Mexico

will help to create rain in southern Texas as well as across

the Florida Peninsula. Meanwhile, a plume of moisture will

bring rain and mountain snow to Oregon, Washington and

Idaho. Across this region, travel may be difficult.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 73 at Hollywood, FL

National Low Thursday -32 at Antero Reservoir, CO

_____

