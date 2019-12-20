dry weather from the southeastern Atlantic coast through the
Southwest. For most of this region, it will not only be dry,
but temperatures will be at or above normal in the
afternoon. Farther south, moisture in the Gulf of Mexico
will help to create rain in southern Texas as well as across
the Florida Peninsula. Meanwhile, a plume of moisture will
bring rain and mountain snow to Oregon, Washington and
Idaho. Across this region, travel may be difficult.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 73 at Hollywood, FL
National Low Thursday -32 at Antero Reservoir, CO
