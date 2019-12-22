these thunderstorms may turn severe. Rain elsewhere may help

bring drought relief, but too much rain may cause flooding

issues. Coastal flooding and gusty winds will also be a

concern. Meanwhile, a storm on the West coast will bring

rain and some high-elevation snow to parts of southern

Oregon and California throughout the day. This could make

for difficult travel across the region. The remainder of the

AD

country will be dry with mild air spreading from the

Southwest to the Northeast.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 82 at Key West, FL

National Low Saturday -17 at Crested Butte, CO

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD