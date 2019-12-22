these thunderstorms may turn severe. Rain elsewhere may help
bring drought relief, but too much rain may cause flooding
issues. Coastal flooding and gusty winds will also be a
concern. Meanwhile, a storm on the West coast will bring
rain and some high-elevation snow to parts of southern
Oregon and California throughout the day. This could make
for difficult travel across the region. The remainder of the
country will be dry with mild air spreading from the
Southwest to the Northeast.
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 82 at Key West, FL
National Low Saturday -17 at Crested Butte, CO
