accompany the storm with urban, small stream and coastal

flooding on the list of impacts. Dry weather is in store for

much of the Northeast, Midwest, Plains and Rockies. However,

some patchy fog may also produce spotty black ice during

the early morning hours. A storm will spread rain and

mountain snow over parts of the Southwest. Localized

AD

mudslides and flash flooding can occur. Lesser coastal rain

showers and mountain snow are forecast from Washington and

AD

Oregon to northern Idaho and western Montana.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 79 at Marathon, FL

National Low Sunday -17 at Antero Reservoir, CO

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD