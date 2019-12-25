approach the West Coast, diving down across California

throughout the day. This storm will bring rain to the

California coast, with the heaviest rain and even some snow

in Southern California at night. Dry but chilly conditions

are expected in the Northwest, while a small area of

moisture in the Upper Midwest could bring enough fog and

freezing drizzle to create a few slippery spots. High

pressure holding over New England today will allow for dry

weather to spread from the Northeast all the way to the Gulf

Coast.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 80 at Falfurrias, TX

National Low Tuesday -9 at Antero Reservoir, CO

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather

