approach the West Coast, diving down across California
throughout the day. This storm will bring rain to the
California coast, with the heaviest rain and even some snow
in Southern California at night. Dry but chilly conditions
are expected in the Northwest, while a small area of
moisture in the Upper Midwest could bring enough fog and
freezing drizzle to create a few slippery spots. High
pressure holding over New England today will allow for dry
weather to spread from the Northeast all the way to the Gulf
Coast.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 80 at Falfurrias, TX
National Low Tuesday -9 at Antero Reservoir, CO
