the Canadian border will bring a period of snow and mixed

precipitation to the Upper Midwest. Cooler air is forecast

to funnel in behind the storm across the central Plains.

Meanwhile, Southern California will get walloped by heavy

rainfall that can trigger flash flooding and mudslides.

Travel-snarling snow is also anticipated in the higher

terrain, including the mountains north of Los Angeles. Rain

AD

and mountain snow will reach Arizona overnight. The rest

of the West will be mainly dry and chilly with just a few

AD

flurries flying in the Rockies.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 84 at Falfurrias, TX

National Low Wednesday -7 at Briggsdale, CO

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD