southern New York southward across the Middle Atlantic.

Morning rain will fall across the Carolinas and eastern

Georgia, while a couple of showers and thunderstorms will

occur across Florida. Elsewhere, snow will fall across

Minnesota and Wisconsin, while a mix of rain and snow

showers will occur across the Ohio Valley. High pressure

will bring dry weather to Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

Farther west, dry weather is also in store for the Rockies,

while an area of low pressure will bring periods of rain to

southern California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 86 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Sunday -26 at Daniel, WY

