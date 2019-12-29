southern New York southward across the Middle Atlantic.
Morning rain will fall across the Carolinas and eastern
Georgia, while a couple of showers and thunderstorms will
occur across Florida. Elsewhere, snow will fall across
Minnesota and Wisconsin, while a mix of rain and snow
showers will occur across the Ohio Valley. High pressure
will bring dry weather to Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.
Farther west, dry weather is also in store for the Rockies,
while an area of low pressure will bring periods of rain to
southern California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 86 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Sunday -26 at Daniel, WY
