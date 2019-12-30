central Wisconsin to the eastern Dakotas, but gusty winds

will still bring blowing snow. Farther east, precipitation

will move northeastward through the Northeast. Snow, sleet

and ice is expected from eastern New York through New

England, with rain to the south. Across this whole region,

travel will be difficult through much of the day. Most of

Pennsylvania and New Jersey will have rain, while showers

extend from Maryland to Florida. Some rain showers are

expected in Southwestern California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 86 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Sunday -26 at Daniel, WY

