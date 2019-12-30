central Wisconsin to the eastern Dakotas, but gusty winds
will still bring blowing snow. Farther east, precipitation
will move northeastward through the Northeast. Snow, sleet
and ice is expected from eastern New York through New
England, with rain to the south. Across this whole region,
travel will be difficult through much of the day. Most of
Pennsylvania and New Jersey will have rain, while showers
extend from Maryland to Florida. Some rain showers are
expected in Southwestern California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 86 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Sunday -26 at Daniel, WY
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.