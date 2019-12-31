will take over across the northern Plains and extend to the

mid-Atlantic and southern New England. Aside from rain

showers in South Florida, much of the rest of the Eastern

and Central states can expect some sunshine. Most of the

Rockies and Southwest will have dry weather. Coastal

Southern California will be windy. Meanwhile, a series of

storms will continue to affect the Northwest. Rainy weather

will be the rule in western Washington and part of

northwestern Oregon with snow in northern Idaho.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 86 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Monday -31 at Daniel, WY

