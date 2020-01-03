northeastern Gulf coast as rain showers linger over the
lower Mississippi Valley and warm air surges along the
southern Atlantic coast. A batch of snow showers will move
over the northern Plains and Upper Midwest. Spotty snow is
store for the northern Rockies. A dry day with sunshine will
grace the Southwest. Meanwhile, as a break between storms is
in store for the Northwest, a powerful storm will lurk
offshore and is due to arrive tonight with high winds,
drenching rain and heavy mountain snow.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 86 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Thursday -22 at Waverly, CO
