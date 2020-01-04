coastal mid-Atlantic, while parts of New England can expect
a change to snow later at night. Meanwhile, rain and
thunderstorms will mark the leading edge of much cooler air
for the Southeast states. Much of the area from the Plains
and Southwest can expect dry weather. Winds are in store
over the northern High Plains, Rockies and Northwest as a
powerful storm pushes inland. Snow will fall over the
northern Rockies and Cascades, while rain soaks coastal
areas of Washington and Oregon.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 88 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Friday -25 at Angel Fire, NM
