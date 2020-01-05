the Carolinas and along the Gulf Coast along with plenty of
sunshine. Elsewhere, high pressure will also continue to
bring dry weather from the Dakotas southward across
Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Farther west, a
frontal boundary will bring snow showers to northern Idaho,
western Montana and northwestern Wyoming. Rain will fall
along the Pacific Northwest coast, with snow showers across
eastern Washington. Dry weather is in store for much of the
Southwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 79 at Falfurrias, TX
National Low Sunday -15 at Gunnison, CO
