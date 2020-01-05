the Carolinas and along the Gulf Coast along with plenty of

sunshine. Elsewhere, high pressure will also continue to

bring dry weather from the Dakotas southward across

Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Farther west, a

frontal boundary will bring snow showers to northern Idaho,

western Montana and northwestern Wyoming. Rain will fall

along the Pacific Northwest coast, with snow showers across

AD

eastern Washington. Dry weather is in store for much of the

Southwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 79 at Falfurrias, TX

National Low Sunday -15 at Gunnison, CO

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD