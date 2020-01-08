the southern Plains and Southwest can expect sunshine. Areas
of low clouds will hold temperatures back over parts of the
Ohio Valley and northern Plains ahead of a surge of mild
weather later this week. Snow is forecast to spread from
northwest to southeast from interior Washington and Oregon
to the northern and central Rockies. Locally heavy snow is
anticipated over the higher terrain. Rain will diminish to
showers along the Washington and Oregon coasts, while
showers also extend into coastal Northern California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 82 at San Pasqual Valley, CA
National Low Tuesday -15 at Gunnison, CO
