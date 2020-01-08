the southern Plains and Southwest can expect sunshine. Areas

of low clouds will hold temperatures back over parts of the

Ohio Valley and northern Plains ahead of a surge of mild

weather later this week. Snow is forecast to spread from

northwest to southeast from interior Washington and Oregon

to the northern and central Rockies. Locally heavy snow is

AD

anticipated over the higher terrain. Rain will diminish to

showers along the Washington and Oregon coasts, while

AD

showers also extend into coastal Northern California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 82 at San Pasqual Valley, CA

National Low Tuesday -15 at Gunnison, CO

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD