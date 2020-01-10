and eastern Texas this afternoon into tonight. Storms can

produce downpours, damaging winds and tornadoes, especially

in eastern Texas. Warm air will surge into the mid-Atlantic,

causing near-record highs. Snow and snow showers are

anticipated on the back end of the storm system in the

central Plains and ahead of a very cold burst of air from

Canada. Another storm arriving in the Northwest will produce

rain along the coasts and snow farther inland and in the

mountains. Elsewhere will be mainly dry.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 87 at Castolon, TX

National Low Thursday -13 at Waverly, CO

