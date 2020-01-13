to the central Plains. At the same time, stormy weather will
spread across the West. A low will move through the Rockies,
allowing for snow from northern Idaho and Montana down to
Utah and western Colorado. Another storm will push onshore
in Washington and Oregon which will bring snow to the
Cascades, and perhaps even some snowflakes closer to the
coast. Locations across the Southwest will remain dry
throughout the day.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 89 at Naples, FL
National Low Sunday -18 at Daniel, WY
