Rivers in the region will remain high. An Alberta clipper
storm will travel eastward across the Great Lakes region
with spotty snow and flurries. Up to a few inches of snow
can fall on parts of Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and
northern Michigan. Much of the Plains and Southwest can
expect a dry day with sunshine. As storms continue to
collide with cold air in the Northwest, locally heavy snow
will fall from parts of Washington and Oregon to northern
California, western Montana and northern Utah.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 87 at McAllen, TX
National Low Monday -18 at Cut Bank, MT
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.