Rivers in the region will remain high. An Alberta clipper

storm will travel eastward across the Great Lakes region

with spotty snow and flurries. Up to a few inches of snow

can fall on parts of Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and

northern Michigan. Much of the Plains and Southwest can

expect a dry day with sunshine. As storms continue to

collide with cold air in the Northwest, locally heavy snow

will fall from parts of Washington and Oregon to northern

California, western Montana and northern Utah.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 87 at McAllen, TX

National Low Monday -18 at Cut Bank, MT

_____

