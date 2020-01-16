Northeast. Rain showers will be shoved southward to the Gulf
coast in the Deep South. Meanwhile, rain will gather over
Texas with snow and ice expected for parts of the southern
Rockies and High Plains. Most areas from the southern
mid-Atlantic coast to the central and northern Plains will
be dry. Some sunshine and gusty winds are in store for the
Southwest, ahead of a new Pacific storm. That storm will
bring snow to much of the Northwest and northern Sierra
Nevada with rain along the Northern California coast.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 89 at Falfurrias, TX
National Low Wednesday -33 at Rudyard, MT
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.