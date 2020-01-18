are forecast to erupt near the Gulf coast. Heavy snow with
gusty winds can create blizzard conditions over some of the
Upper Midwest as warmer air builds over Florida. Much of the
Plains will be dry and blustery in the wake of the storms.
Most of the Rockies and Southwest can expect some sunshine.
A new storm from the Pacific Ocean will bring in milder air
to the Northwest with coastal rain and rising snow levels in
the mountains that may raise the avalanche risk.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 87 at Naples, FL
National Low Friday -33 at Cotton, MN
