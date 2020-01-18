are forecast to erupt near the Gulf coast. Heavy snow with

gusty winds can create blizzard conditions over some of the

Upper Midwest as warmer air builds over Florida. Much of the

Plains will be dry and blustery in the wake of the storms.

Most of the Rockies and Southwest can expect some sunshine.

A new storm from the Pacific Ocean will bring in milder air

to the Northwest with coastal rain and rising snow levels in

the mountains that may raise the avalanche risk.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 87 at Naples, FL

National Low Friday -33 at Cotton, MN

