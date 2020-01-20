lingering lake-effect snow showers will pester parts of the
eastern Great Lakes in the morning. A weak disturbance will
also bring a few snow showers to the mid-Mississippi Valley.
Spotty morning showers will affect South Florida.
Near-normal temperatures will be found from the southern
Plains through most of the West. A little rain will arrive
for coastal portions of Washington. Otherwise, dry weather
will accompany the seasonable temperatures from the southern
Plains across the West.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 85 at Sebring, FL
National Low Sunday -19 at Ashley, ND
