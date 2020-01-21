the Florida Atlantic coast. Clouds are forecast to increase
over the Plains, ahead of a weak storm with some rain and
snow for New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Colorado and western
Texas. Snow showers are forecast for the northern Rockies.
Much of Southern California and Nevada can expect a dry day.
The latest storm from the Pacific Ocean will send moisture
and milder air inland over the Northwest with coastal rain
and mountain snow. The change in temperature can increase
the risk of avalanches over the mountains.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 78 at Hollywood, FL
National Low Monday -30 at International Falls, MN
_____
