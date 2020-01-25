showers are in store from the Great Lakes to the Ohio

Valley. A few pockets of freezing rain are forecast in

between over portions of the central Appalachians during the

day and central New England at night. Some sunshine will

return to much of the South as rain gathers along the Texas

coast. Much of the Plains, Rockies and Southwest can expect

AD

some sunshine. A train of storms will continue to affect the

Northwest with coastal rain and high-country snow. There

AD

remains a threat of flooding, mudslides and avalanches.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 82 at Naples, FL

National Low Friday -9 at Crested Butte, CO

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather