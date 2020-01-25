showers are in store from the Great Lakes to the Ohio
Valley. A few pockets of freezing rain are forecast in
between over portions of the central Appalachians during the
day and central New England at night. Some sunshine will
return to much of the South as rain gathers along the Texas
coast. Much of the Plains, Rockies and Southwest can expect
some sunshine. A train of storms will continue to affect the
Northwest with coastal rain and high-country snow. There
remains a threat of flooding, mudslides and avalanches.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 82 at Naples, FL
National Low Friday -9 at Crested Butte, CO
