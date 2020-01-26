and central Appalachians. A weak disturbance will bring a
chance for showers across parts of the Tennessee Valley, the
Carolinas, and Georgia. Some snow may mix in the higher
elevations of the southern Appalachians. Rain and a few
thunderstorms will pop up in southern Florida as the coastal
storm in Gulf tracks closer to the Sunshine State. Farther
west, another piece of energy will form over the cenrtal and
southern Rockies to give the area a shot for some snow;
light accumulations expected. Heavy rain and mountain snow
will be in store for the Pacific Northwest.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 86 at McAllen, TX
National Low Sunday -3 at Crested Butte, CO
