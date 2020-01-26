The Nation’s Weather for Monday, January 27, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm system that has impacted the eastern two thirds of

the country for much of the week will gradually move out of

the country completely after Monday. Some snow showers will

linger in New England and the higher elevations of New York

and central Appalachians. A weak disturbance will bring a

chance for showers across parts of the Tennessee Valley, the

Carolinas, and Georgia. Some snow may mix in the higher

elevations of the southern Appalachians. Rain and a few

thunderstorms will pop up in southern Florida as the coastal

storm in Gulf tracks closer to the Sunshine State. Farther

west, another piece of energy will form over the cenrtal and

southern Rockies to give the area a shot for some snow;

light accumulations expected. Heavy rain and mountain snow

will be in store for the Pacific Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 86 at McAllen, TX

National Low Sunday -3 at Crested Butte, CO

