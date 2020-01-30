area of rain is expected to develop over Texas. This will
evolve into a close call with rain and snow along the
Northeast coast this weekend. Farther north, a weak storm
will bring a swath of snow and flurries from parts of the
northern Rockies to portions of the northern Plains.
Snowfall in this zone will generally be limited to a few
inches or less. Dry and windy conditions are in store for
coastal Southern California as the sun shines on the region
and much of the Southwest. A new storm from the Pacific
Ocean will produce some rain in coastal Washington.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 83 at Hollywood, FL
National Low Wednesday -12 at Clayton Lake, ME
