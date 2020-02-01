Florida. A second storm is expected to push across the Great
Lakes with snow as rain showers far over the Ohio Valley and
southern Appalachians. Some snow will move into the central
Appalachians at night. Most areas from the Mississippi
Valley to the Plains, Rockies and Southwest will have a dry
weather and sunshine. Warmth will build over the Rockies and
expand toward the Plains on gusty west to southwest winds.
The last in a train of storms will bring drenching rain to
coastal areas of the Northwest. As the storm moves inland,
colder air will follow with lowering snow levels.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 86 at Santa Ana, CA
National Low Friday -13 at Crested Butte, CO
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.