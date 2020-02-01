Florida. A second storm is expected to push across the Great

Lakes with snow as rain showers far over the Ohio Valley and

southern Appalachians. Some snow will move into the central

Appalachians at night. Most areas from the Mississippi

Valley to the Plains, Rockies and Southwest will have a dry

weather and sunshine. Warmth will build over the Rockies and

expand toward the Plains on gusty west to southwest winds.

The last in a train of storms will bring drenching rain to

coastal areas of the Northwest. As the storm moves inland,

colder air will follow with lowering snow levels.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 86 at Santa Ana, CA

National Low Friday -13 at Crested Butte, CO

