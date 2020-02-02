Nebraska, Iowa and southern Wisconsin, while afternoon

showers will occur across eastern Texas, Arkansas and

Louisiana. Farther west, a storm system over the central

Rockies will bring snow to Wyoming, Utah, western Colorado

and northern Arizona. A trough of low pressure will bring

a couple of afternoon showers to the Washington and Oregon

coasts, while dry weather is in store for Nevada and

California.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 83 at Bowie, TX

National Low Sunday -11 at Gunnison, CO

