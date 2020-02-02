Nebraska, Iowa and southern Wisconsin, while afternoon
showers will occur across eastern Texas, Arkansas and
Louisiana. Farther west, a storm system over the central
Rockies will bring snow to Wyoming, Utah, western Colorado
and northern Arizona. A trough of low pressure will bring
a couple of afternoon showers to the Washington and Oregon
coasts, while dry weather is in store for Nevada and
California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 83 at Bowie, TX
National Low Sunday -11 at Gunnison, CO
