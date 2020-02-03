Midwest throughout the day. At the same time, a little
freezing drizzle will be possible across parts of Nebraska
and Iowa, ahead of a snow storm that will bring periods of
heavy snow across the Rockies. Travel disruptions are likely
with this storm. Across the Northwest, cooler air will
filter in behind the storm. The Northwest will finally have
a drier day, before more storminess returns later. Windy
conditions are expected in Southern California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 84 at Borrego Springs, CA
National Low Sunday -11 at Gunnison, CO
