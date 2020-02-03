Midwest throughout the day. At the same time, a little

freezing drizzle will be possible across parts of Nebraska

and Iowa, ahead of a snow storm that will bring periods of

heavy snow across the Rockies. Travel disruptions are likely

with this storm. Across the Northwest, cooler air will

filter in behind the storm. The Northwest will finally have

a drier day, before more storminess returns later. Windy

conditions are expected in Southern California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 84 at Borrego Springs, CA

National Low Sunday -11 at Gunnison, CO

