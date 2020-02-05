lower mid-Atlantic to the western Gulf Coast. The risk of

severe thunderstorms will ramp up from the lower Mississippi

Valley to the central Gulf Coast. Isolated tornadoes can

occur along with flash flooding and strong wind gusts. A

swath of snow will expand from western Texas to the central

parts of Missouri and Illinois with a narrow zone of ice

farther southeast. Most areas from New England to the Upper

Midwest, northern Plains and Southwest can expect a dry day.

A new storm will spread coastal rain and mountain and inland

snow over the Northwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 90 at Falfurrias, TX

National Low Tuesday -35 at Daniel, WY

