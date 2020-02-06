A zone of freezing rain will lead to glazed surfaces from
parts of the eastern Great Lakes to central and northern New
England following a period of accumulating snow. Heavy snow
is in store for areas from the central Great Lakes to a
portion of the Ohio Valley. A sweep of dry air is forecast
to follow the storm over much of the Plains. The latest
Pacific storm will spread rain along the coast in the
Northwest with snow over the northern Rockies. The Southwest
will stay dry.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 86 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Wednesday -43 at Antero Reservoir, CO
